What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Trial

January 29, 2020

Watch

Follow our journalists

@judywoodruff

@yamiche

@lisadnews

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

WATCH LIVE: WHO addresses global health strategy for novel coronavirus

Health

The World Health Organization is expected to address ways to prevent the further spread of novel coronavirus Wednesday.

Watch the WHO discussion on novel coronavirus stream live in the video player above at 11 a.m. ET.

In its latest numbers released Tuesday, WHO said 4,593 cases have been identified worldwide. Of those, the vast majority — 4,537 people are sick with the flu-like illness in China, where the virus originated, and 106 people have died. Overall, 56 people in 14 countries have been diagnosed with the virus, according to the WHO.

Last week, the WHO postponed declaring novel coronavirus a global public health emergency. At the time, Director-General Tedros Adhanom said more information was needed before health officials could issue such a call.

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

Laura Santhanam is the Data Producer for the PBS NewsHour. Follow @LauraSanthanam

@LauraSanthanam

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jan 21 WATCH LIVE: Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate

  2. Read Jan 28 WATCH LIVE: Trump’s impeachment trial — Jan. 29

  3. Watch Jan 27 The lessons of Auschwitz, 75 years after its liberation

  4. Read Jan 27 WATCH: Trump impeachment trial — Jan. 28

  5. Watch Jan 28 2 reactions to Trump’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan

The Latest