WATCH LIVE: WHO addresses global health strategy for novel coronavirus

The World Health Organization is expected to address ways to prevent the further spread of novel coronavirus Wednesday.

Watch the WHO discussion on novel coronavirus stream live in the video player above at 11 a.m. ET.

In its latest numbers released Tuesday, WHO said 4,593 cases have been identified worldwide. Of those, the vast majority — 4,537 people are sick with the flu-like illness in China, where the virus originated, and 106 people have died. Overall, 56 people in 14 countries have been diagnosed with the virus, according to the WHO.

Last week, the WHO postponed declaring novel coronavirus a global public health emergency. At the time, Director-General Tedros Adhanom said more information was needed before health officials could issue such a call.