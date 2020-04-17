WATCH LIVE: World Health Organization holds news conference on novel coronavirus

The World Health Organization is expected to update the global community about the COVID-19 pandemic and strategies to prevent further spread.

Watch the press briefing stream live in the video player above at 12:30 p.m. ET.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has confronted heightened criticism from President Donald Trump, who has said the United States would pull its funding to the organization in the middle of a pandemic that has sickened an estimated 2 million people worldwide and killed nearly 150,000 more, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.