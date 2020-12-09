Double your gift now with our
Yasmeen Alamiri
By —

Yasmeen Alamiri

WATCH LIVE: Your questions about COVID-19 and the holidays

Health

It’s holiday season, a time when family and friends want to gather, but COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States. What do these latest spikes mean and what are certain states doing to help slow the spread?

PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz will speak with Dr. Camara Phyllis Jones, on the subject. Jones is a family physician, epidemiologist, and a former president of the American Public Health Association.

Watch the livestream in the player above at 12:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 10

Yasmeen Alamiri
By —

Yasmeen Alamiri

Yasmeen Sami Alamiri is the digital news editor for the PBS NewsHour.

