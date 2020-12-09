WATCH LIVE: Your questions about COVID-19 and the holidays

It’s holiday season, a time when family and friends want to gather, but COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States. What do these latest spikes mean and what are certain states doing to help slow the spread?

PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz will speak with Dr. Camara Phyllis Jones, on the subject. Jones is a family physician, epidemiologist, and a former president of the American Public Health Association.

Watch the livestream in the player above at 12:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 10