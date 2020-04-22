What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

Feds to track and share information on nursing home outbreaks
By —

Justin Stabley

WATCH: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy gives coronavirus update

Health

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy held a news conference April 22 on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.

Watch in the video player above.

By —

Justin Stabley

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 22 WATCH: White House coronavirus task force briefing- April 22, 2020

  2. Watch Apr 21 What the world looks like when humans stay home

  3. Read Apr 22 Why Jane Goodall says human disregard for nature led to the coronavirus pandemic

  4. Watch Apr 20 Why getting the U.S. back to normal in the next couple months is a ‘fantasy’

  5. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

Some states to begin relaxing restrictions, as U.S. deaths pass 46,000

Health Apr 22

The Latest