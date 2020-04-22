WATCH: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives coronavirus update

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reiterated the need on Wednesday for more testing across his city in order to gain control of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“When we have that testing, a whole world of possibilities are going to open up. We’re going to able to give people a lot more answers,” de Blasio said during a news conference.

The mayor said that in order to move the city from “wide-spread transmission” of the virus to “low-level transmission” it will require hundreds of thousands of tests per day.

Once testing is widely available, de Blasio said they will be able to move to a plan called “test and trace,” which he said will allow those who test positive for the virus to receive an immediate treatment or instruction.

New York City is the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, with more than 130,000 confirmed cases. The city plans to begin manufacturing its own coronavirus test kits in May. De Blasio also repeated his call for the federal government to assist with funding.

“That demand has to continue everyday because the one place that could really create the breakthrough is the federal government. They still haven’t done it,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio’s comments come a day after President Donald Trump met with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during which the president reportedly agreed to help the state double coronavirus testing.