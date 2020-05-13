WATCH: New York governor gives coronavirus update

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Marina Villeneuve, Associated Press

Michael R. Sisak, Associated Press

Michael Hill

NEW YORK (AP) — A fourth region of upstate New York has met the criteria to gradually restart its economic activity as the state prepares slowly relax its pandemic-induced social restrictions.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the North Country met all seven benchmarks before selected businesses can be approved for reopening. It joins the Southern Tier, the Mohawk Valley and the Finger Lakes. Regions were prepared to start reopening as early as Friday.

Meanwhile, New York City is launching an ad campaign to inform parents about a rare inflammatory condition in children that is thought to be linked to COVID-19.

