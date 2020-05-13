WATCH: D.C. mayor gives coronavirus update

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser held a news conference May 13 on the area’s response to the novel coronavirus.

Watch the mayor’s remarks in the player above.

U.S. states are beginning to restart their economies after months of paralyzing coronavirus lockdowns, but it could take weeks until it becomes clear whether those reopenings will cause a spike in COVID-19 cases.

In Washington, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that a prolonged recession could cause extensive damage to the economy, and urged Congress and the White House to act further to prevent long-lasting damage.