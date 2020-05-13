What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Fauci warns senators of more death and economic damage if U.S. reopens too fast
Justin Stabley

Associated Press

WATCH: D.C. mayor gives coronavirus update

Health

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser held a news conference May 13 on the area’s response to the novel coronavirus.

Watch the mayor’s remarks in the player above.

U.S. states are beginning to restart their economies after months of paralyzing coronavirus lockdowns, but it could take weeks until it becomes clear whether those reopenings will cause a spike in COVID-19 cases.

In Washington, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that a prolonged recession could cause extensive damage to the economy, and urged Congress and the White House to act further to prevent long-lasting damage.

Justin Stabley

Associated Press

Health officials warn lawmakers that lifting restrictions could trigger new outbreaks

Nation May 12

