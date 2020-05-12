WATCH: Sen. Murphy blasts ‘criminally vague’ guidance from administration on reopening states

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., blasted the Trump administration for “criminally vague” guidance on how states can safely reopen their economies. He pressed CDC Director Robert Redfield on why detailed recommendations prepared by agency experts had been shelved, as reported by The Associated Press.

Redfield responded with an explanation that veered into how government bureaucracy works. He said such guidance documents are sent for interagency review to make sure they’re appropriate for all areas of the country. That’s now complete with the CDC recommendations and they’ve been sent back up to the White House.

Redfield said the CDC recommendations should appear on the agency’s website soon.
Murphy said the administration is just making it harder for governors to resist political pressure to reopen their states prematurely.

