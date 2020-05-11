WATCH LIVE: Fauci, CDC director testify in Senate hearing on how to safely return to work and school

Leading health officials who have coordinated the American response to the coronavirus pandemic will face questions on Tuesday about safely reopening schools and workplaces from the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci, Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers on Disease Control and Prevention, Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Health Adm. Brett Giroir and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn are scheduled to appear.

Fauci, Redfield and Hahn are planning to appear before the panel through remote video while they quarantine at home. The officials were all exposed to a White House staff member who has tested positive for the virus. On Monday, the White House began requiring all of its workers to wear masks or face coverings, though President Donald Trump appeared at a news conference later in the afternoon without wearing facial protection.

