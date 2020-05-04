#GivingTuesday

Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
on #GivingTuesdayNow

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

30 million in U.S. have sought unemployment benefits since virus hit
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: WHO hails ‘powerful’ show of unity on vaccine

Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General on Monday said that the pledging of billions of euros for research to find a vaccine against the new coronavirus at a video-conference summit hosted by the European Union was “powerful and inspiring”.

Watch the event in the player above.

At the same time, Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned countries easing COVID-19 lockdown measures to not relax “our common commitment” to hand-washing and social distancing, alongside testing and tracing to curb the spread of the new virus.

Countries around the world have recorded over 3.5 million COVID-19 cases and over 249,000 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

  2. Watch Apr 24 An infectious disease expert on the dangers of Trump’s ‘non-scientific’ claims

  3. Read May 04 WATCH: New York governor gives coronavirus update

  4. Watch Apr 29 A humble opinion on a successful post-pandemic world

  5. Read May 04 Federal reserve set to launch ‘Main Street’ loan program

The Latest