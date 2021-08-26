Aug. 31 remains deadline to complete American evacuation efforts in Kabul, Psaki says

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reaffirmed the Biden administration’s commitment to completing military evacuation efforts in Kabul by the end of August.
“Nothing has changed on that timeline,” Psaki said in a briefing Thursday.
Aug 26, 2021 6:20 PM EDT
By Isabella Isaacs-Thomas
