Aug 26, 2021 6:20 PM EDT

Aug. 31 remains deadline to complete American evacuation efforts in Kabul, Psaki says

By Isabella Isaacs-Thomas

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reaffirmed the Biden administration’s commitment to completing military evacuation efforts in Kabul by the end of August.

“Nothing has changed on that timeline,” Psaki said in a briefing Thursday.

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: