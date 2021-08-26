WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki gives White House news briefing following explosions outside Kabul airport

WASHINGTON — Jen Psaki is expected to hold a White House news briefing following explosions outside Kabul airport on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. ET. Watch Psaki’s remarks in the player above.

The briefing will follow President Joe Biden’s comments on the deadly explosions outside the airport in Kabul that killed 12 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen struck crowds of Afghans waiting in Kabul to flee life under the Taliban on departing flights. A U.S. operation airlifting American citizens and vulnerable Afghans to other countries is set to end Tuesday, a deadline set by Biden.

The Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Biden has been under intense pressure to extend the evacuations beyond Tuesday, but repeatedly has cited the threat of attack for sticking to his deadline.

LIVE: Latest News In Afghanistan

This is a developing story and will be updated.