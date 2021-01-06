McConnell: ‘We will certify the winner of the 2020 presidential election’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., described the crowd that interrupted proceedings in Congress today as “unhinged” during a speech this evening as senators returned to their chambers to resume their session.

“The United States Senate will not be intimidated,” McConnell said. “We will not be kept out of this chamber by thugs, mobs or threats. We will not bow to lawlessness or intimidation. We are back at our posts. We will discharge our duty under the constitution and for our nation. And we’re going to do it tonight.”

McConnell said the process of counting votes and hearing objections would continue “by the book” and the winner of the presidential election would be certified, but he did not mention President-elect Joe Biden by name, nor did he reference President Donald Trump, who has been blamed by many lawmakers for inciting the violence that occurred at the Capitol today.

McConnell, who has been majority leader since Republicans took control of the Senate in 2015, will soon become minority leader as Democrats have clinched the majority today after Jon Ossoff won his Senate race in Georgia, beating out incumbent David Perdue.