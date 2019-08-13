What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A home sits in front of the William H. Zimmer Power Station, a coal-fired power-plant, along the Ohio River in Moscow, Ohio, on September 23, 2017. Photo by Brian Snyder/Reuters
22 states sue the Trump administration over coal-fired power plant rules

Nation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A coalition of 22 Democratic-led states has sued the Trump administration over its decision to ease restrictions on coal-fired power plants.

In June, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency eliminated the Obama-era Clean Power Plan and replaced it with a new rule that gives states more leeway in deciding required upgrades for coal-fired power plants.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, says the new rule violates the federal Clean Air Act because it does not meaningfully replace power plants’ greenhouse gas emissions.

The lawsuit was filed by attorneys general in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

