Trump administration seeks to penalize immigrants for using public benefits

Theresa Cardinal Brown:

Well, the idea of preventing the poor or paupers from immigrating has been around basically since the beginning of the republic. Initially when the United States was created, states had control over who could immigrant and would look for people who they thought might not be eligible to — able to work or support themselves. In the 1800s, Congress passed the sort of uniform immigration rules, the Chinese Escalation Act that included this public charge rule.

But, over the years, it has been very subjectively enforced. So, for example, during the Ellis Island days, they would look whether or not they thought somebody was physically able of performing work, did they have family members already here, sponsors, did they bring any money with them. So it was sort of on the fly.

This has been a priority of this administration to get a public charge rule published since the administration came in. An executive order was issued very early in the presidency asking for this to be done. So, it's new in that we don't know exactly how it's going to be implemented. It's still a relatively subjected standard, especially that prospective looking part, is an immigrant likely to be become a public charge?

That's where it's a little more iffy because they're looking at things like, does the immigrant have a work history? What's their education level? Do they have any health issues that might affect whether or not they would become a public charge?

We have to kind of see how that would be implemented, but we've already seen some of these because consulates overseas have been implementing some of this through the visa review process over the last year, already.