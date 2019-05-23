Join us on a journey to Antarctica

Listen to our new podcast, 'The Last Continent'

Listen now

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A U.S. border patrol agent patrols the U.S. border with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona, U.S., January 31, 2017. Picture taken January 31, 2017. Photo by Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

6th migrant child dies after being detained by border authorities

Nation

HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. authorities say a 10-year-old girl from El Salvador died last year after being detained by border authorities in a previously unreported case.

The death marks the sixth known case in the last year.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that she died on Sept. 29 at an Omaha, Nebraska, hospital of fever and respiratory distress.

Spokesman Mark Weber said the department began caring for the unidentified girl in March 2018. Weber said the girl was “medically fragile,” with a history of congenital heart defects.

He did not say when she entered the U.S. or whether a parent or adult accompanied her. HHS provides care to children the government considers unaccompanied.

The deaths of immigrant children in U.S. government custody have sparked calls for investigations and changes to Trump administration policy. Weber said the department was committed to protecting the children in its custody.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch May 22 How mental health checks may help restaurant workers temper destructive stress

  2. Watch May 22 Trump refuses to work with Democrats amid simmering impeachment debate

  3. Watch May 22 News Wrap: Oklahoma flooding threatens to wash away homes

  4. Read May 24 How many Americans have died in U.S. wars?

  5. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

Some ‘Dreamers’ face painful reality of no country to call home

Nation May 20

The Latest