WATCH LIVE: McAleenan addresses child migrant deaths in budget hearing

Acting Department of Homeland Secretary Kevin McAleenan is testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday to discuss the agency’s proposed 2020 budget.

McAleenan is scheduled to testify before the House committee at 9:30 a.m. EST.

The hearing comes days after a 16-year-old migrant child died in U.S. custody — the fifth migrant child to die in government custody since December. U.S. border agents temporarily closed the facility in McAllen, Texas, where the 16-year-old boy was held before he was found unresponsive at another, smaller facility on Monday.

Customs and Border Protection said “a large number” of people at the facility had high fevers.

McAleenan has said Congress needs to allocate more funds to address the “border security and humanitarian crisis” on the U.S.-Mexico border.