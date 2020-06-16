America in Black and Blue 2020, a PBS NewsHour Weekend special, offers context for and insight into the widespread protests currently engulfing the nation after the latest display of police brutality against Black citizens. Reports, from across the country, explore the struggle for racial justice, accountability, equity and police reform efforts. Anchored by WNYC’s Alison Stewart in New York.
