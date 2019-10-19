What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Body of US Rep. Cummings will lie in state at Capitol

Nation

BALTIMORE (AP) — The body of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings will lie in state in the National Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol next week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office said in a news release that a formal ceremony open to members of Congress, the Cummings family and invited guests will be held Thursday morning, followed by a public viewing.

A wake and funeral for Cummings is planned the following day at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, where he worshipped for nearly four decades.

Morgan State University will also host a public viewing and celebration of his life Wednesday.

Cummings died Thursday at 68 due to complications from longstanding health problems. He was a powerful committee chairman, civil rights leader and passionate advocate for the poor in his Baltimore-area district.

