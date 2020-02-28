What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Honduran asylum seeker Daisy V. Villalobos, 32, carries her five-month-old daughter Jimena L. Montoya in an encampment near the Gateway International Bridge where they have been living for nearly two months after being sent back under the "Remain in Mexico" program officially named Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) in Matamoros, Mexico October 5, 2019. Photo by Veronica G. Cardenas/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Court blocks Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy

Nation

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a major Trump administration policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration courts.

A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled Friday in a 2-1 vote to put on hold the policy that furthered President Donald Trump’s asylum crackdown.

The “Remain in Mexico” policy – known officially as “Migrant Protection Protocols” – took effect in January 2019 in San Diego and has spread across the border. Nearly 60,000 people have been sent back since the policy began.

The question before the judges was whether to let the policy take effect during legal challenges.

