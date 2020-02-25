Sick Venezuelans struggle to survive amid crumbling health system, lack of care

A year after the rise of Juan Guaido, Venezuelans are still waiting for change

As Venezuela grapples with a political, economic and humanitarian crisis, its health care system is crumbling. Shortages of doctors, drugs, power and clean water have led to illness epidemics, and families suffering the consequences no longer trust the country’s disintegrating medical infrastructure to save them. Special correspondent Marcia Biggs reports on Venezuela's health care catastrophe.