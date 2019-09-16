What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Courtesy: NASA satellite imagery
By —

Associated Press

Forecasters warn Hurricane Humberto could cause rip currents off U.S. coast

Nation

MIAMI (AP) — Beachgoers on the southeastern U.S. coast should be wary of potentially dangerous rip currents caused by Hurricane Humberto, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

Late Sunday, Humberto strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane. By early Monday, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (137 kph). The storm was about 760 miles (1,223 kilometers) west of Bermuda and moving northeast at 5 mph (8 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Humberto will bring large swells to the northwestern Bahamas and southeastern U.S. coast for several days.

The National Weather Service issued advisories warning of high rip current risks through Monday evening at beaches from northeast Florida to North Carolina.

WATCH: In the Bahamas, how relief groups are tackling ruined infrastructure and lack of power

Rip currents are narrow channels of water that move away from shore at high speed, posing a drowning threat to swimmers.

Additional strengthening is forecast through Wednesday, when the eye of the storm is expected to be out in the open Atlantic.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Sep 15 Sean Carroll: Universe a ‘tiny sliver’ of all there is

  2. Read Sep 11 9/11 to today: Ways we have changed

  3. Read Sep 12 Why the man Trump once called ‘my African American’ is leaving the GOP

  4. Read Sep 12 This clean energy invention runs on nothing but cold, night air

  5. Read Sep 14 9/11 to now: Ways we have changed

Climate activist Greta Thunberg on the power of a movement

World Sep 13

The Latest