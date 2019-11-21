Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with his own helmet as offensive guard David DeCastro (66) tries to stop Garrett during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Photo by Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
By —

Tom Withers, Associated Press

Garrett’s suspension for helmet attack upheld after appeal

Nation

CLEVELAND — The NFL’s indefinite suspension of Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has been upheld by an appeals officer.

Garrett is banned for the final six regular-season games and playoffs for smashing Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with a helmet last week.

Former player James Thrash felt the discipline for Garrett was warranted.

A 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick, Garrett made the case for his suspension being reduced on Tuesday in New York to Thrash, jointly appointed by the league and NFLPA to hear player appeals.

The loss of Garrett is a significant setback to the Browns, who are trying to end a postseason drought dating to 2002.

Thrash also reduced the suspension for Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey from three games to two for punching and kicking Garrett following the shocking assault on Rudolph.

The Browns visit the Steelers on Dec. 1.

By —

Tom Withers, Associated Press

