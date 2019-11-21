Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 21, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying?

Fiona Hill

David Holmes

Who is testifying next?

Nov 23

None scheduled yet

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 21

David Holmes

Nov 23

None scheduled yet

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101

WATCH: Trump presents National Medals of Arts and Humanities

Nation

WASHINGTON — Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight, singer and musician Alison Krauss and mystery writer James Patterson are among the artists and philanthropists being honored by President Donald Trump for their contributions to the arts or the humanities, the first recipients of prestigious national medals since Trump took office.

The White House announced four recipients of the National Medal of Arts and four of the National Humanities Medal in a statement Sunday night. Voight is one of Trump’s few vocal Hollywood backers, and has hailed him as “the greatest president of this century.” Trump is also honoring the musicians of the U.S. military, who frequently entertain at White House events.

Trump will award the medals during a ceremony at the White House on Thursday.

The PBS NewsHour is hosting live coverage of the medal ceremony beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

While the honors had been an annual affair during past administrations, they have not been awarded since Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. The most recent arts or humanities medals were bestowed by President Barack Obama in September 2016.

Angelina Jolie's father Jon Voight poses before the premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 30, 2019. The Oscar-winning actor is one of four to receive the National Medal of Arts on Thursday. Photo by REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight poses before the premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 30, 2019. The Oscar-winning actor is one of four to receive the National Medal of Arts on Thursday. Photo by REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The recipients of the National Medal of Arts are:

—Alison Krauss, the bluegrass-country singer and musician, “for making extraordinary contributions to American music.” The White House misspelled her name in its release.

—Sharon Percy Rockefeller “for being a renowned champion of the arts, generous supporter of charity, and a pioneer of new ideas and approaches in the field of public policy.”

—The Musicians of the United States Military “for personifying excellence in music and service to country.”

—Jon Voight “for his exceptional capacity as an actor to portray deeply complex characters.” Voight starred in “Midnight Cowboy,” the 1969 film that won an Academy Award for best picture, and he won the best actor Oscar for 1978’s “Coming Home.” He appears in the Showtime series “Ray Donovan.”

Singer Alison Krauss holds her award for Best Bluegrass Album ("Paper Airplane") at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. Krauss is one of four to receive the National Medal of Arts on Thursday. Photo by REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Singer Alison Krauss holds her award for Best Bluegrass Album (“Paper Airplane”) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. Krauss is one of four to receive the National Medal of Arts on Thursday. Photo by REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The recipients of the National Humanities Medal are:

—The Claremont Institute “for championing the Nation’s founding principles and enriching American minds.”

—Teresa Lozano Long “for supporting the arts and improving educational opportunities” through scholarships and philanthropy.

—Patrick O’Connell, the chef at The Inn at Little Washington, “for being one of the greatest chefs of our time.”

—James Patterson “for being one of the most successful American authors of our time.” Patterson wrote a book about Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who killed himself while awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing teenage girls. The book includes several references to Trump, including an account of the men’s falling out.

Author James Patterson is one of four recipients of the National Humanities Medal. Photo by REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Author James Patterson is one of four recipients of the National Humanities Medal. Photo by REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities solicit candidates for the medals and compile proposed winners. The White House, which sometimes adds its own nominees, traditionally approves and announces them ahead of a presidential ceremony.

Trump has had an uneasy if not hostile relationship with many in the arts and the humanities who oppose his policies and have denounced his presidency. He has been largely shunned by Hollywood and has skipped events like the annual Kennedy Center gala that is one of Washington’s premier social gatherings after some honorees said they would not attend if Trump was part of the ceremony.

Editor’s note: Sharon Percy Rockefeller is the CEO of WETA, Washington, D.C.’s flagship public television and radio stations, which owns the PBS NewsHour.

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 21 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Fiona Hill and David Holmes

  2. Read Nov 21 WATCH: Nunes asks impeachment hearing witnesses about Trump-Russia dossier

  3. Read Nov 21 Hill testifies she was told to call a lawyer after July 10 meeting

  4. Read Nov 20 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Sondland, Cooper and Hale

  5. Watch Nov 20 Why Gordon Sondland’s public testimony was ‘extraordinary’

This nonprofit has a sweet plan for reclaiming vacant Detroit lots

Science Nov 19

The Latest