Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) during a listening session on the regulation of nicotine vaping and e-cigarettes in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 22, 2019. Photo by Tom Brenner/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Health groups urge Trump to move ahead with flavored e-cigarette ban

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health advocates are encouraging President Donald Trump to move forward with a federal ban on thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes.

Trump is meeting at the White House on Friday with medical experts, health advocates and industry representatives on the problem of underage vaping.

Electronic cigarette use by teenagers has surged, but federal authorities have not finalized a plan for regulating e-cigarettes. Trump says he’s at the meeting to listen. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar calls regulating e-cigarettes “highly complex.”

Gary Reedy of the American Cancer Society told the president the federal government should remove all flavors, including mint and menthol.

Trump’s meeting comes as some states begin to take action in response to growing concern about the health effects of vaping products.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 22 John F. Kennedy kept these medical struggles private

  2. Read Nov 22 Diplomats question why U.S. military aid to Lebanon is being withheld

  3. Watch Nov 21 How testimonies from Fiona Hill and David Holmes filled in Sondland’s ‘gaps’

  4. Read Nov 21 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Fiona Hill and David Holmes

  5. Read Nov 22 Trump doubles down on debunked Ukraine conspiracy theory

The Latest