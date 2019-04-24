Here’s how to listen to PBS NewsHour’s podcasts

We just released our first original podcast series, “The Last Continent,” a four-part journey to Antarctica. There are a number of ways to listen to this new series, and the parts of our show that are already available in podcast format. Here’s a guide to how to find and listen to our podcasts on your computer or smartphone.

Computer

On our website: All of PBS NewsHour’s podcasts — including “The Last Continent,” as well as the full show and other series — are available on this website you’re reading right now. Click “podcasts,” located in the upper righthand corner of this page for a full list and to listen.

iTunes: If you’re using a Mac, iTunes is already on your computer. If you’re using Windows, you may have to download iTunes onto your computer. Search “PBS NewsHour” to find our podcasts in the store, subscribe and listen. You can rate the podcast, or leave us a review.

iPhone

On your iPhone, you should already have a purple Podcasts app (if you don’t, get it here). Search for “PBS NewsHour” in the app, and our podcasts will appear. Press “subscribe” to continue getting our podcasts in your feed, and download the episodes for offline listening. You can rate the podcast, or leave us a review. There are a host of other app options in the App Store.

Android

Unlike iPhones, Android don’t have a ubiquitously used, standard podcast app. You may have Google Play Music already on your phone, but if you don’t want to use that, head to the Google Play Store to find another app. Among the options: Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Pocket Casts ($3.99 to buy in the Google Play Store, one-time payment of $9 to use on your computer after a 14-day free trial),Overcast, Castbox and Podcast Addict (this one is my personal favorite).

Once you’ve downloaded and installed the app, search for “PBS NewsHour” to find our podcasts, subscribe to the ones you want to hear and start listening.