How to help those affected by the shooting in Dayton, Ohio

A gunman killed nine people and injured 27 others during a shooting that lasted under a minute early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio. The 24-year-old suspect opened fire in a popular nightlife district, killing his sister and the other victims before police fatally shot him. Authorities are still investigating a motive for the massacre.

As Dayton mourns the attacks, here are some ways you can help the community and the victims’ families.

The Dayton Foundation has established an Oregon District Tragedy Fund for the victims’ families.

Public Good has launched a fundraiser for victims in both Dayton and in El Paso, Texas, the site of another mass shooting this weekend.

The Dayton Daily News also has a roundup of local businesses that are helping the grieving community and pitching in by donating profits, hosting a potluck and collecting funds for the victims and families.

Local residents are also requesting help — from supplies to donations — on Facebook’s crisis response page to the shooting.

If you’re in the Dayton area, you can donate blood through the Community Blood Center. Donors can make an appointment, or find area blood drives.

This story will be updated. We verified organizations to the best of our ability. If you aren’t sure about the legitimacy of a charitable organization, visit Charity Navigator or another vetting site.