What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

People take part in a rally against hate a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. August 4, 2019. Photo by: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
Yasmeen Alamiri
By —

Yasmeen Alamiri

Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

How to help those affected by the shooting in El Paso

Nation

A mass shooting Saturday morning at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killed 22 people, and more than two dozen others were wounded. The attack is being handled as a domestic terrorism case, according to federal authorities.

The suspect was identified by law enforcement as a 21-year-old from Allen, Texas—around a 10-hour drive from El Paso. The suspect was arrested at the scene and is being held without bond.

READ MORE: How to help those affected by the Dayton, Ohio shooting

As funerals and memorials are beginning, here is how you can help following the attacks in El Paso.

Donate money

The El Paso Victims Relief Fund was created late Saturday.

The El Paso Community Foundation is also accepting donations for victims of the shooting. “El Paso has had to deal with a terrible tragedy,” the donation page states.

Singer-songwriter and El Paso native Khalid said he would hold a benefit concert at the end of the month, where all the proceeds would go to the victims’ families. More details have not yet been announced.

There are also several GoFundMe pages that were started for the victims.:

Townsquare Media of El Paso has created a fund for all victims of Saturday’s shooting, with a $500,000 goal.

Donate blood

A blood drive was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 5, in El Paso.

You can also go to bloodhero.com or call 877-258-4825 to make an appointment to donate.

Lyft is offering free rides for those who wish to donate blood. https://twitter.com/lyft/status/1157794690814509056

Supplies and other needs

Local residents are requesting and offering help on Facebook’s crisis response page for the shooting.

We verified organizations to the best of our ability. If you aren’t sure about the legitimacy of a charitable organization, visit Charity Navigator.

Yasmeen Alamiri
By —

Yasmeen Alamiri

Yasmeen Sami Alamiri is the digital news editor for the PBS NewsHour.

Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Aug 05 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s reaction to El Paso and Dayton massacres

  2. Watch Aug 05 After El Paso and Dayton, what can be done to prevent similar mass shootings?

  3. Read Aug 05 Lashing back, China lets yuan drop and halts U.S. farm purchases

  4. Watch Aug 05 El Paso shooting stuns tight-knit community that welcomes diversity

  5. Watch Aug 05 Why domestic terrorism is an underestimated national threat

The Latest