How to help those affected by the shooting in El Paso

A mass shooting Saturday morning at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killed 22 people, and more than two dozen others were wounded. The attack is being handled as a domestic terrorism case, according to federal authorities.

The suspect was identified by law enforcement as a 21-year-old from Allen, Texas—around a 10-hour drive from El Paso. The suspect was arrested at the scene and is being held without bond.

As funerals and memorials are beginning, here is how you can help following the attacks in El Paso.

Donate money

The El Paso Victims Relief Fund was created late Saturday.

The El Paso Community Foundation is also accepting donations for victims of the shooting. “El Paso has had to deal with a terrible tragedy,” the donation page states.

Singer-songwriter and El Paso native Khalid said he would hold a benefit concert at the end of the month, where all the proceeds would go to the victims’ families. More details have not yet been announced.

I’m planning for a benefit concert later this month, all of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting. Sending everyone my love and will keep you guys updated — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) August 5, 2019

There are also several GoFundMe pages that were started for the victims.:

Townsquare Media of El Paso has created a fund for all victims of Saturday’s shooting, with a $500,000 goal.

Donate blood

A blood drive was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 5, in El Paso.

HAPPENING NOW: YISD and @VitalantTX are hosting a blood drive in support of the victims of Saturday's shooting. Drive will continue through 4pm at YISD Central Office, 9600 Sims Drive. #THEDISTRICT #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/guXi0Wq9aH — Ysleta ISD (@YsletaISD) August 5, 2019

You can also go to bloodhero.com or call 877-258-4825 to make an appointment to donate.

Lyft is offering free rides for those who wish to donate blood. https://twitter.com/lyft/status/1157794690814509056

Supplies and other needs

Local residents are requesting and offering help on Facebook’s crisis response page for the shooting.

We verified organizations to the best of our ability. If you aren’t sure about the legitimacy of a charitable organization, visit Charity Navigator.