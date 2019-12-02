#GivingTuesday

Double your gift to PBS
NewsHour by Midnight!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

DONATE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Former President Jimmy Carter shown at the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena. File photo by Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
By —

Associated Press

Jimmy Carter hospitalized for urinary tract infection

Nation

AMERICUS, Ga. — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was been admitted to a south Georgia hospital over the weekend for treatment of a urinary tract infection, a spokeswoman said Monday.

Deanna Congileo, a spokeswoman for The Carter Center, said in a statement that the 95-year-old former president was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus over the weekend.

“He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon. We will issue a statement when he is released for further rest and recovery at home,” she added.

Carter has overcome several health challenges in recent years.

He was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015, announcing that the cancer had spread to other parts of his body. After partial removal of his liver, treatment for brain lesions, radiation and immunotherapy, he said he was cancer-free.

A fall last spring required him to get hip replacement surgery.

Then on Oct. 6, he hit his head in another fall and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter. He fractured his pelvis in another fall later that month and was briefly hospitalized.

Last Wednesday, Carter was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 29 Loved ‘The Overstory’? Richard Powers recommends 26 other books on trees

  2. Read Nov 21 The Plastic Problem

  3. Watch Dec 02 What’s ahead for the impeachment inquiry?

  4. Watch Dec 01 Mac DeMarco is surviving as an indie artist in a digital age

  5. Watch Nov 29 Shields and Brooks on impeachment public opinion, shifting 2020 Democratic race

The Latest