Double your gift now
with our Year-End Match

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Former President Jimmy Carter shown at the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena. File photo by Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
By —

Associated Press

Jimmy Carter released from hospital after surgery

Nation

ATLANTA — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said Wednesday that the Carters “look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover.”

The Carter Center has said the bleeding was connected to Carter’s recent falls. A Spring fall required him to get hip replacement surgery. He fell twice in October, hitting his head at least once.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Nov 26 What 1 euro can buy you in Sicilian real estate

  2. Watch Nov 26 How innovation and small steps can help us solve The Plastic Problem

  3. Watch Nov 26 WeWork’s spectacular rise and fall provide cautionary tale for startups

  4. Read Nov 27 Impeachment hearings haven’t changed voters’ minds in battleground Wisconsin

  5. Watch Nov 26 How ‘climate procrastination’ has put the planet in peril

The Latest