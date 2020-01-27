What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Yasmeen Alamiri
By —

Yasmeen Alamiri

Lawyer says Mulvaney didn’t know about Bolton’s Ukraine conversation with Trump

Nation

The lawyer for Mick Mulvaney said the acting White House chief of staff had no knowledge that former national security adviser John Bolton had conversations with President Donald Trump where the president reportedly said he would withhold U.S. military aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigations into his political rivals.

The revelations of those conversations came from a manuscript of Bolton’s upcoming book. The manuscript’s contents were first reported on by The New York Times and later confirmed by the Associated Press.

Bob Driscoll, Mulvaney’s attorney, dismissed Bolton’s story in a statement sent to PBS NewsHour.

“The latest story from the New York Times, coordinated with a book launch, has more to do with publicity than the truth. John Bolton never informed Mick Mulvaney of any concerns surrounding Bolton’s purported August conversation with the President. Nor did Mr. Mulvaney ever have a conversation with the President or anyone else indicating that Ukrainian military aid was withheld in exchange for a Ukrainian investigation of Burisma, the Bidens, or the 2016 election.”

Read the statement from Mulvaney’s attorney

The revelation has increased pressure for senators to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of the president, which has centered around Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called on Bolton to testify, following the release of the book draft.

Yasmeen Alamiri
By —

Yasmeen Alamiri

Yasmeen Sami Alamiri is the digital news editor for the PBS NewsHour.

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jan 21 WATCH LIVE: Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate

  2. Read Jan 27 WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial — Jan. 27

  3. Read Jan 27 Supreme Court order allows Trump’s new green card rule to take effect

  4. Read Jan 27 CDC confirms 5 cases of novel coronavirus in U.S. while China reports jump

  5. Read Jan 22 Track the spread of novel coronavirus with this map

The Latest