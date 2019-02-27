WATCH: ‘Nothing went on in Trump world’ without his knowledge and approval, Cohen says

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, says he doesn’t know whether Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election, but he has “suspicions” about that.

Cohen tells a House committee that he witnessed instances before the election in which Trump was informed about WikiLeaks’ release of Democratic National Committee emails and about a Trump Tower meeting that included campaign advisers, Trump’s oldest son and a Russian lawyer.

Cohen says Trump had told him that the younger Trump “had the worst judgment of anyone in the world.”

Cohen also said Donald Trump Jr. “would never set up any meeting of any significance alone — and certainly not without checking with his father.”

Cohen has turned on his former boss and cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Cohen begins a three-year prison sentence in May