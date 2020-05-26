What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Pence press secretary returns to work after coronavirus recovery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence’s chief spokeswoman said Tuesday that she has recovered from coronavirus and is back at work.

President Donald Trump confirmed on May 8 that Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary, had tested positive for COVID-19. She is one of two people working at the White House complex known to have tested positive for the virus.

Miller said in a tweet that she has returned to work after undergoing “three NEGATIVE COVID tests.” Miller, who is married to Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller, also said that she is pregnant.

“Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support,” Miller wrote. “I couldn’t have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife.#TransitionToGreatness”

Several officials on the White House Coronavirus Task Force who had worked in close proximity with Miller took steps to isolate following her positive test. The White House has not reported any additional officials infected by the virus.

