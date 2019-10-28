What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

PG&E says its power lines may have started 2 fires

The Pacific Gas & Electric Co. utility says its power lines may have started two wildfires over the weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The company reported the incidents near the town Lafayette to state regulators on Monday.

PG&E told the California Public Utilities Commission that a worker responded to the first fire around 4:45 p.m. Sunday and was told firefighters believe contact between a power line and a communication line may have caused it.

A worker went to another fire about an hour later and was told firefighters are investigating a transformer as a possible ignition source.

PG&E is under severe financial pressure after its equipment has been blamed for a series of destructive wildfires in Northern California.

