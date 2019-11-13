Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 13, 2019

Who is testifying today?

Bill Taylor

George Kent

Who is testifying next?

Nov 13

Bill Taylor

Nov 13

George Kent

Nov 15

Marie Yovanovitch

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
A visitor uses a Fitbit Ionic watch at the IFA Electronics Show in Berlin, Germany, September 1, 2017. Photo by Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Privacy activists urge U.S. to block Google’s purchase of Fitbit

Nation

NEW YORK — Nine privacy, social justice and consumer groups are calling for the U.S. government to block Google’s $2.1 billion acquisition of fitness-gadget maker Fitbit, citing antitrust and privacy concerns.

They say in a Wednesday letter to the Federal Trade Commission that the deal would consolidate Google’s dominance over internet services like search, advertising and smartphone operating systems.

They also worry it’ll add to Google’s store of consumer data. Health information is of particular concern. Google has hired health care executives, hinting at a health-data business to come.

Politicians and regulators have been scrutinizing Google and other Silicon Valley companies for how they use customer data and leverage their size to thwart competitors.

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 13 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 1

  2. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  3. Read Nov 13 Read Adam Schiff’s full opening statement in the first day of the public impeachment hearing

  4. Read Nov 13 How Trump is responding to the 1st public impeachment hearing

  5. Watch Nov 11 With emphasis on arts, rural communities challenge national narrative of decline

The Latest