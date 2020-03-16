What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Yasmeen Alamiri
By —

Yasmeen Alamiri

READ: White House guidelines on novel coronavirus

Nation

President Donald Trump on Monday released guidelines about slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The release comes as the number of infections from the virus reached around 3,800, with at least 70 deaths in the U.S.

The guidelines called on Americans to defer to the direction of their state and local authorities, but to also stay home and avoid work and school if feeling sick. The guidelines also stress the importance of “social distancing” or avoiding social gatherings or group settings to avoid the virus being spread.

Yasmeen Sami Alamiri is the digital news editor for the PBS NewsHour.

