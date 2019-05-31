Join us on a journey to Antarctica

The swollen banks of the Arkansas River is shown in this aerial photo in Fort Smith, Arkansas, U.S., May 30, 2019. Photo by Drone Base via Reuters
Record flooding causes levee breach in western Arkansas

Nation

DARDANELLE, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a levee along the Arkansas River has breached, prompting a flash flood warning and evacuation of a rural area in western Arkansas.

The levee breached early Friday at Dardanelle, about 60 miles northwest of Little Rock. Yell County officials had anticipated the breach and urged residents in the nearby Holla Bend area to evacuate Thursday.

Emergency management officials say crews are going door-to-door to recommend evacuation for about 160 homes.

National Weather Service data showed a dip in the water level at Dardanelle, likely due to the breach. A flash flood warning was issued early Friday for the area, and forecasters said residents should be prepared for rapidly rising water.

The levee breached because of ongoing flooding along the Arkansas River, which began in Oklahoma.

