What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

DUI traffic stop
By —

Associated Press

Supreme Court permits cops to draw blood without a warrant from unconscious suspects

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says law enforcement officers can generally draw blood without a warrant from an unconscious person suspected of driving drunk or while on drugs.

The high court issued its ruling Thursday in a case involving a Wisconsin law about impaired driving.

The question before the Supreme Court had to do with what happens when a motorist suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is unconscious, generally as a result of a crash. Wisconsin law said that in that case, blood can be drawn even without a warrant.

Lawyers for a driver who had blood drawn under those circumstances had argued Wisconsin’s law violates the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition against unreasonable searches and seizures.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jun 25 Smartphones aren’t making millennials grow horns. Here’s how to spot a bad study

  2. Read Jun 26 WATCH: Democratic presidential candidates face off in first 2020 debate

  3. Watch Jun 21 A firsthand report of ‘inhumane conditions’ at a migrant children’s detention facility

  4. Read Jun 27 McConnell rejects Democrats’ demands to change $4.6 billion border funding bill

  5. Read Jun 27 Supreme Court says federal courts have no role in policing partisan gerrymandering

How conditions in U.S. detention centers can affect children’s health

Health Jun 26

The Latest