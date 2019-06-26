How conditions in U.S. detention centers can affect children’s health

William Brangham:

The bipartisan bill passed 84-8. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives passed their own $4.5 billion border funding bill last night, but the Senate rejected that today.

There are key differences between the House and Senate bills. One of the biggest is over the issue of border security. The House bill doesn't increase funds for that. It does include $1 billion for shelter and food for migrants and $3 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services to care for unaccompanied minors. It also sets improved standards of care in HHS shelters that hold the children who are waiting to be placed with sponsors.

The Senate bill provides nearly $3 billion to HHS and $1.3 billion for the Department of Homeland Security to provide food, shelter and medical care for adult migrants. It also allocates $65 million for more immigration judges. It doesn't set standard for care.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Trump spoke today by phone to hash out their differences on the two bills.