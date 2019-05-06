What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

The Addicks reservoir is seen to the right full of rain water brought by Tropical Storm Harvey in West Houston, Texas, U.S. August 30, 2017. Picture taken August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif - RC1BF9BC12C0
Juan A. Lozano, Associated Press

Trial to determine if government liable for Hurricane Harvey flooding

HOUSTON (AP) — A trial has begun to determine if residents can be compensated after their homes and businesses were flooded by two reservoirs during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

The two-week trial in Houston federal court, which started Monday, is focusing on 13 flooded properties serving as test cases to determine whether the federal government would be liable for damages.

Residents allege their properties became storage facilities used by the federal government to hold water from the two dams run by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice, representing the federal government, say flooding from a storm of Harvey’s size was “inevitable.”

Harvey caused an estimated $125 billion in damage in Texas and flooded thousands of Houston-area homes.

