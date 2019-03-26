What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: House holds hearing on Harvey, Irma, Maria recovery funds

Politics

A House subcommittee is holding a hearing today about the administration of recovery funds to areas affected by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in recent years.

The House Financial Services Committee hearing will begin at 10 a.m. ET today. Watch it in the player above.

Under examination is the Office of Block Grant Assistance’s block grant and disaster recovery program. A 2018 watchdog report found that while the office has managed billions of disaster recovery funds since the early 2000s, it hasn’t codified its program.

According to the report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Inspector General, codifying the program would “ensure that a permanent framework is in place for future disasters” and “ensure that grants are closed in a timely manner.”

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

