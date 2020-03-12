What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

U.S. Capitol closing to public until April amid virus outbreak

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is shutting the Capitol to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday, a rare step that underscores the growing gravity with which the government is reacting to the viral outbreak.

In a statement, the House and Senate sergeants at arms said congressional office buildings and the Congressional Visitor Center, through which tourists enter the Capitol, were also being shuttered.

Only lawmakers, staff, journalists and visitors with official business will be permitted to enter the buildings. The closures begin at 5 p.m. EDT Thursday, and the buildings are scheduled to reopen on April 1.

The officials said they were acting on the advice of District of Columbia health officials and of Congress’ own doctors.

“We are taking this temporary action out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public,” they wrote. “We appreciate the understanding of those with planned visits interrupted by this necessary but prudent decision.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 12 What you need to know about Trump’s novel coronavirus response

  2. Read Mar 11 WATCH: Trump’s address to nation on U.S. novel coronavirus measures

  3. Watch Mar 11 What WHO doctor says Americans should do in face of COVID-19 pandemic

  4. Read Mar 11 Preliminary research suggests new virus may live on some surfaces for up to 3 days

  5. Read Mar 12 Trading halted on Wall Street after stocks plunge 7 percent at open

The Latest