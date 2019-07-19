What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Pregnant Cuban asylum seeker Viviana Martinez waits in hopes of being let through the nearby U.S. port of entry at a makeshift migrant camp near the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, on June 29, 2019. Photo by Loren Elliott/Reuters
By —

Nomaan Merchant, Associated Press

U.S. expands ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy to include dangerous part of the border

Nation

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government will expand its policy requiring asylum seekers to wait outside the country to one of Mexico’s most dangerous cities.

The Department of Homeland Security said Friday it will implement its “Migrant Protection Protocols” in Brownsville, Texas, across the border from Matamoros, Mexico. DHS says it anticipates the first asylum seekers will be sent back to Mexico starting Friday.

Thousands of people are already camped in Matamoros, at the eastern edge of the U.S.-Mexico border. An official waiting list to seek asylum has more than 1,000 people.

READ MORE: How the U.S. and Mexico could find common ground on immigration

Matamoros is in Mexico’s Tamaulipas state, which the U.S. government warns citizens not to visit due to violence and kidnappings.

The city is also near where a Salvadoran father and his 23-month-old daughter were found drowned in the Rio Grande, in photos that were shared around the world.

By —

Nomaan Merchant, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jul 18 Former Sen. Jeff Flake on why Republicans aren’t disavowing Trump’s ‘awful’ words

  2. Read Jul 18 What Americans think of Trump’s ‘go back’ to your country tweets

  3. Watch Jul 18 The opioid industry fought hard to keep this database hidden. Here’s what it shows

  4. Watch Jul 18 Can craft cannabis compete with Big Marijuana?

  5. Read Jul 18 How racial inequity is playing out in the opioid crisis

Former Sen. Jeff Flake on why Republicans aren’t disavowing Trump’s ‘awful’ words

Politics Jul 18

The Latest