WATCH LIVE: Homeland Security head McAleenan questioned over treatment of migrants

Acting head of the Department of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan is scheduled to appear before a House committee on Thursday to address concerns over the treatment of migrants in U.S. detention facilities.

McAleenan is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight committee at 10 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

Members of the House Oversight committee also plan to question McAleenan about the Trump administration’s policy of separating children from their families.

McAleenan’s testimony comes one week after Democrats released a report that found 18 children under 2 years old were kept from their parents for up to six months.

On the same day the report was released, four Democratic Congresswomen who visited a Texas detention center in early July, testified before the committee. One of the lawmakers, Rep. Alexandia Ocasio-Cortez, described substandard conditions and migrant women being told to drink from toilet bowls. Republicans dispute those descriptions.

Ocasio-Cortez and the three other lawmakers have since become the target of racist attacks from President Donald Trump. In a tweet on Sunday he told them to “go back” to their countries, even though three of them were born in the U.S. and the fourth, Rep. Ilhan Omar, became an American citizen after immigrating to the U.S.