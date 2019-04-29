What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A vial of the measles, mumps, and rubella virus (MMR) vaccine is pictured at the International Community Health Services clinic in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Reuters
By —

Mike Stobbe, Associated Press

U.S. measles cases top 700

Nation

NEW YORK — Measles continues to spread in the United States, with more 704 cases reported so far this year in 22 states.

U.S. health officials on Monday updated the national tally. It has already eclipsed the total for any full year since 1994, when 963 cases were reported.

READ MORE: There’s a measles outbreak. Do you need another shot?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this year’s count includes 44 people who caught the disease while traveling in another country. Some of them triggered U.S. outbreaks, mostly among unvaccinated people. That includes the largest outbreaks, in Orthodox Jewish communities in and around New York City.

Three-quarters of those who caught the extremely contagious disease are children or teenagers.

No deaths have been reported but 66 patients were hospitalized.

Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

By —

Mike Stobbe, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 27 There’s a measles outbreak. Do you need another shot?

  2. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  3. Read Apr 26 The flip phone is back. Have people had enough of constant connection?

  4. Watch Apr 23 How the autobiography of a Muslim slave is challenging an American narrative

  5. Read Apr 29 Barr threatens to skip House hearing on Mueller report

California expands its quarantine as U.S. deals with worst measles outbreak since 2000

Health Apr 26

The Latest