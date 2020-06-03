What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Alan Suderman, Associated Press

By —

Sarah Rankin, Associated Press

Virginia governor to announce removal of Lee statue

Nation

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday for the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s prominent Monument Avenue, a senior administration official told The Associated Press.

The governor will direct the statue to be moved off its massive pedestal and put into storage while his administration seeks input on a new location, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak before the governor’s announcement.

The move comes amid turmoil across the nation and around the world over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving.

Floyd’s death has sparked outrage over issues of racism and police brutality and prompted a new wave of Confederate memorial removals.

The Lee statue is one of five Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue in Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy. It has been the target of vandalism during protests in recent days over Floyd’s death.

By —

Alan Suderman, Associated Press

By —

Sarah Rankin, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jun 03 WATCH: Obama holds virtual town hall on policing and civil unrest

  2. Read Jun 03 WATCH: Murder charge upgraded in Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

  3. Read Oct 21 FBI warned of white supremacists in law enforcement 10 years ago. Has anything changed?

  4. Read Jun 03 Esper reverses plan to send active-duty troops home, says army secretary

  5. Read Jun 01 What is antifa? A look at the movement Trump is blaming for violence at protests

A week into protests, political divide over the right response widens

Nation Jun 02

The Latest