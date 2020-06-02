A week into protests, political divide over the right response widens

Amna Nawaz:

… when police officers and National Guard units marched towards peaceful protesters, deploying gas and physical force to clear a path for President Trump to make this walk from the White House to St. John's Episcopal Church for this photo opportunity.

All this unfolded as protests in Washington, D.C., continued into the night, calling for an end to police violence against black Americans. Groups out past the citywide 7:00 p.m. curfew were met with a heavy police presence, including smoke canisters, rubber bullets, and military helicopters hovering low, a show of force to disperse the crowd.

On one D.C. block, police officers boxed in a group of protesters.

Homeowner Rahul Dubey, who described hearing bangs and his eyes burning from the smoke on his block, opened his doors to those demonstrators.