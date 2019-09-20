What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Walmart's logo is seen outside one of the stores in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2018. A gunman killed two people in a Walmart in Mississippi on Tuesday. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters
By —

Anne D'Innocenzio, Associated Press

Walmart to stop selling electronic cigarettes at its stores

Nation

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs following a string illnesses and deaths related to vaping.

The nation’s largest retailer said Friday that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory. It cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products.

More than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses. An eight death was reported this week. But health officials still have not identified the cause.

READ MORE: What are symptoms of vaping-related lung disease? Answers to your e-cigarette questions

By —

Anne D'Innocenzio, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Sep 19 Why extreme climate scenarios no longer seem so unlikely

  2. Read Sep 19 Read what the inspector general said about the ‘urgent’ whistleblower concern

  3. Read Sep 20 Area 51 hoax morphs into weekend music festival

  4. Watch Sep 19 For many Canadians, Trudeau’s blackface photos come as ‘a shock’

  5. Read Sep 14 9/11 to now: Ways we have changed

U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo on opening a ‘doorway of hope’ for indigenous artists

Poetry Sep 19

The Latest