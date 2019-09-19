U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo on opening a ‘doorway of hope’ for indigenous artists

Amna Nawaz:

There is a fresh voice these days leading the poetry world.

Joy Harjo is the first Native American to serve as poet laureate of the United States.

Tonight, she will give her inaugural public reading at the Library of Congress. She is a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, who grew up in Oklahoma.

Jeffrey Brown recently sat down with Harjo in Tulsa to talk about her life and career.

