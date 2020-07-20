WATCH: Chicago mayor says Trump could help stem flow of guns

Chicago’s mayor says she doesn’t want federal forces intervening in her city’s protests against racial injustice.

Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, says she has great concerns with what has been happening in Portland, Oregon, where federal officers wearing no insignia have been firing tear gas and detaining people during ongoing demonstrations.

Top leaders in the U.S. House said Sunday they were “alarmed” by the Trump administration’s tactics against protesters in Portland and other cities, including Washington, D.C.

They’ve called on federal inspectors general to investigate.

Lightfoot said at a community event in Chicago Monday that the White House should do more to fight violence in the city by helping to stem the flow of illegal guns.